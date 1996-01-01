31. Alternating Current
Impedance in AC Circuits
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
An electric circuit is built with a 120.0 V, 60.0 Hz power source connected in series to a resistor of resistance 15.0 Ω and an inductor of inductance 0.300 H. Determine the impedance of the LR circuit
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Z = 5.0 Ω
B
Z = 23.4 Ω
C
Z = 114.1 Ω
D
Z = 376.3 Ω