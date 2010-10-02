21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases
The Ideal Gas Law
43PRACTICE PROBLEM
A circular piston could vertically move due to the expansion or compression of 0.15 moles of compressed nitrogen gas as shown below. What is the change in position, in meters, of the piston if the nitrogen temperature is increased from 700.0 °C to 800.0 °C?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
6.0 x 10-4 m
B
4.9 x 10-3 m
C
2.2 x 10-2 m
D
5.5 x 10-2 m