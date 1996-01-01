21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases
The Ideal Gas Law
42PRACTICE PROBLEM
An industrial machine, as illustrated below, uses compressed 0.23 moles of carbon dioxide gas to lift a square-shaped movable piston that weighs 38.0 kg. The side of the piston has a length of 15.0 centimeters. If the temperature of the carbon dioxide gas is 300 K, determine the value of L.
0.15 m
0.22 m
0.30 m
0.40 m