30. Induction and Inductance
Lenz's Law
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Justify with proper reasons the direction of current induced in the metal ring placed in a uniform magnetic field (B) directed out of the page for the following three cases i) B is increasing. ii) B is decreasing. iii) B is constant.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) clockwise ii) counterclockwise iii) clockwise
B
i) counterclockwise ii) clockwise iii) no induced current
C
i) counterclockwise ii) counterclockwise iii) clockwise
D
i) clockwise ii) counterclockwise iii) no induced current