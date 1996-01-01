30. Induction and Inductance
Lenz's Law
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
A permanent magnet is placed at the midpoint of a coiled wire as shown in the figure below. The coil consists of multiple turns and is connected to a resistor, forming a closed circuit. What effect does moving the magnet away from the coil have on the circuit? Choose the appropriate option.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
An induced current is generated in the circuit clockwise.
B
An induced current is generated in the circuit counterclockwise
C
No induced current is generated in the circuit.
D
The direction of the induced current is variable with respect to time.