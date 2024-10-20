A toroidal coil is built in a circular shape, consisting of 450 wire turns with a rectangular cross-section of 8.0 cm by 4.0 cm. The coil’s inner radius measures 2.5 m, and each loop carries a constant 50-A current from a 25.0 V source located nearby. The diagram illustrates that the current flows upward through the coil at the inner boundary and downward through the coil at the outer boundary, as shown in the side view below.

(i) Find the magnetic field strength at the midpoint of the rectangle’s cross-section, labelled as point Q.

(ii) Identify if the magnetic field circulates in a clockwise or counterclockwise direction.

(iii) Determine the wire's resistivity with a uniform cross-sectional area if the diameter of the wire is 2.0 mm and the diameter of one loop of wire is 10.0 cm.