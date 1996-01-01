24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 1.5 g charged silicone block with a charge of -2.5 nC and a 0.5 g charged acrylic block with a charge of +4.2 nC are initially set 3.0 cm apart and permitted to move unimpeded. Compute the acceleration experienced by the silicone block.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.08 m/s2
B
0.07 m/s2
C
0.03 m/s2
D
0.04 m/s2