1. Intro to Physics Units
Unit Conversions
1. Intro to Physics Units Unit Conversions
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
A hectare is equivalent to 10 000 m2. An acre, on the other hand, is equivalent to 43 600 ft2. An agricultural field has an area of 25.6 acres, find its equivalent in hectares.
A hectare is equivalent to 10 000 m2. An acre, on the other hand, is equivalent to 43 600 ft2. An agricultural field has an area of 25.6 acres, find its equivalent in hectares.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
9.24 ha
B
12.8 ha
C
10.37 ha
D
11.62 ha