6PRACTICE PROBLEM
A rod-shaped microorganism is discovered, and a unit cell has a length of 1.5 µm and a radius of 0.25 µm. Determine the volume and surface area occupied by this microorganism. Assume that this microorganism can be treated as a cylinder.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Volume = 2.75 cubic micrometers, Surface Area = 0.295 square micrometers
B
Volume = 2.57 cubic micrometers, Surface Area = 0.259 square micrometers
C
Volume = 0.259 cubic micrometers, Surface Area = 2.57 square micrometers
D
Volume = 0.295 cubic micrometers, Surface Area = 2.75 square micrometers