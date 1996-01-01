A space agency is planning to send a spacecraft to explore the atmosphere of Venus and study its surface characteristics. Its aim is to put the spacecraft into a 24-hour elliptical orbit. Based on the calculations, the spacecraft will reach an altitude of 300 kilometers from Venus when it is at its closest distance to the planet and 700 kilometers when it is at its farthest distance. The spacecraft's maximum speed, at its closest distance, is 400 km/h. Calculate the spacecraft's speed at its farthest distance from Venus.