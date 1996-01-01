17. Periodic Motion
18PRACTICE PROBLEM
While exploring space, a spaceship lands on an exoplanet. As the conditions on the exoplanet are extremely dangerous, the crew decides to escape the exoplanet as soon as possible. Using the spaceship instruments, they measured the gravitational acceleration of the exoplanet to be half that of Earth and its mass to be a third of that of Earth. Calculate the minimum speed necessary to escape the planet's gravity.
A
4.8 km/s
B
7.2 km/s
C
11.2 km/s
D
12.4 km/s