A family dining table has two circular wooden table tops. A small top spins about a vertical axis through its center on top of a large and stationary tabletop below it. Meals are taken from the larger top while Foods and drinks are circulated from the rotating smaller top. Suppose the smaller top has a mass of 11.4 kg and a radius of 2.00 m and is rotating at 2.30 rad/s when a pot of mass of 4.50 kg is placed near its outer edge. Determine the system's kinetic energy before and after the pot is placed down. Treat the small top like a disk and the pot as a point mass.