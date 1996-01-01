A wooden dining table has two concentric circular surfaces. People feed on the outer stationary surface. Foods and drinks are placed on the inner surface (radius 1.20 m and mass 6.75 kg) and then circulated to members on the dining table. The inner surface is rotating at 2.50 rad/s about its center on a vertical axis when a dish of mass 5.00 kg is placed on it gently at a point very close to its outer edge. Calculate the angular speed of the inner surface once the dish has been placed on it. You may treat the dish as a point mass.