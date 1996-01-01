4. 2D Kinematics
Intro to Relative Velocity
24PRACTICE PROBLEM
Raindrops appear to fall at an angle of θ with the vertical looking through a car window, which is moving at a speed vc. What would the speed of the raindrops be in the reference frame of a stationary pedestrian outside of the car if she observes the raindrops falling vertically?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
v=vccot(θ)
B
v=vctan(θ)
C
v=tan(θ)vc
D
v=cot(θ)vc