4. 2D Kinematics
Intro to Relative Velocity
4. 2D Kinematics Intro to Relative Velocity
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
A kayaker can paddle at a speed of 2.0 m/s in still water. (i) If the kayaker wants to reach a point directly across a river with a width of 80 m and a current flowing at 1.5 m/s, at what angle upstream should the kayaker aim? (ii) How long will it take the kayaker to cross the river?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i. 49°, ii. 1.0 min
B
i. 49°, ii. 1.8 min
C
i. 41°, ii. 1.0 min
D
i. 41°, ii. 1.8 min