30. Induction and Inductance
Self Inductance
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
A solenoid is marked 650 turns. The mean flux per turn is found to be 6.80 × 10-4 Wb when a current of 3.20 A flows through the solenoid. If a self-induced emf of 0.0800 V is desired, determine the magnitude of the current change rate (di/dt) through the solenoid.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.73 A/s
B
0.0110 A/s
C
90.6 A/s
D
0.580 A/s