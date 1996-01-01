Jupiter is the largest known planet in the solar system. Its atmospheric pressure is 9.87 atm and gravitational acceleration is 2.63g. A sealed circular container containing soda (mainly water) and compressed air at a pressure of 9.87 atm above the soda is taken to Jupiter for an experimental study. The soda column is 25.40 m high and the container has a diameter of 1.60 m. Determine the force experienced at the bottom of the container due to Jupiter's atmosphere. Ignore the effects of temperature.