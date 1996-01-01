A long experimental container is placed with its length vertical. The container is filled with seawater. In one instance, the air above the water column has a pressure equal to atmospheric pressure while a pressure gauge connected to the lowest point of the water column reads 11760 Pa. The container is connected to a pressurized air supply, adding air and raising the pressure above the water column by 2500 Pa. Determine the reading on a pressure gauge connected to the lowest point of the water column. (1 atm = 1.01 × 105 Pa)