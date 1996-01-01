33. Geometric Optics
Refraction At Spherical Surfaces
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
A lapidary cuts and polishes one side of a cylinder-shaped diamond (n = 2.41) into a spherical surface of radius 6 cm. A Rubik's cube 10cm tall is placed on its axis 30 cm left of the vertex. Determine how far away the image is as well as its height. Should the image be real or virtual?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
si = 11.95 cm , y = 1.65 cm , Real image
B
si = 8.21 cm , y = 0.45 cm , Real image
C
si = 12.34 cm , y = 13.5 mm , Real image
D
si = 15.64 cm , y = 0.65 mm , Real image