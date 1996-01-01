33. Geometric Optics
Refraction At Spherical Surfaces
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
A rubber duck is submerged in a round bottom flask containing water (n = 1.33) and is 15 cm from the wall of the flask. The spherical section of the flask has a 44 cm diameter. What should the apparent distance and magnification of the duck be if the person is standing right next to the flask? (The walls of the flask are very thin, so ignore refraction caused by them)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
si = 15.8 cm , m = 1.00
B
si = 11.5 cm , m = 1.50
C
si = -13.6 cm , m = 1.20
D
si = -19.7 cm , m = 3.31