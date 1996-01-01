4. 2D Kinematics
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider a projectile's (m = 150 g) parabolic trajectory given by the equation y = (4m⁻¹) x2. Using the standard definitions of velocity and acceleration, find an expression that expresses ay, the acceleration's vertical component, in terms of x, vx, and ax.
ay = xax - 4v3x
ay = 2xax - 2v2x
ay = 8xax + 8v2x
ay = 4xax + 4v2x