4. 2D Kinematics Intro to Motion in 2D: Position & Displacement
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
In the jungle, the position of the monkey in the yz-plane is given by the coordinates
y(t) = At - 0.4 m
z(t) = Bt2 m
where A = 1.1 m/s and B = 0.95 m/s2.
Sketch the path that the monkey takes for 10 seconds from its initial position.
