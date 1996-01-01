3. Vectors
Vector Composition & Decomposition
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
A child lets a toy car slide on the handrail of his house. The handrail is 40° inclined with respect to the horizontal. At the end of the handrail, the car has a speed of 4.5 m/s. Calculate the x and y components of the velocity vector at the instant when the car goes off of the handrail.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
vx = -3.4 m/s
vy = 2.9 m/s
B
vx = 3.4 m/s
vy = -2.9 m/s
C
vx = -2.9 m/s
vy = 3.4m/s
D
vx = 2.9 m/s
vy = -3.4 m/s
