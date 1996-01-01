3. Vectors
Vector Composition & Decomposition
3. Vectors Vector Composition & Decomposition
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
R1 (2.75 cm, 28 ° north of the negative x-axis) and R2 (1.75 cm, 15 ° west of the positive y-axis) represent the position vectors of two charged particles. Calculate the x and y components of R1 and R2.
R1 (2.75 cm, 28 ° north of the negative x-axis) and R2 (1.75 cm, 15 ° west of the positive y-axis) represent the position vectors of two charged particles. Calculate the x and y components of R1 and R2.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
R1x = +2.43 cm ; R1y = +1.29 cm
R2x = + 0.45 cm ; R2y = + 1.69 cm
R2x = + 0.45 cm ; R2y = + 1.69 cm
B
R1x = +2.43 cm ; R1y = - 1.29 cm
R2x = + 0.45 cm ; R2y = - 1.69 cm
R2x = + 0.45 cm ; R2y = - 1.69 cm
C
R1x = - 2.43 cm ; R1y = + 1.29 cm
R2x = - 0.45 cm ; R2y = + 1.69 cm
R2x = - 0.45 cm ; R2y = + 1.69 cm
D
R1x = - 2.43 cm ; R1y = - 1.29 cm
R2x = - 0.45 cm ; R2y = + 1.69 cm
R2x = - 0.45 cm ; R2y = + 1.69 cm