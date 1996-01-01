15. Rotational Equilibrium
Beam / Shelf Against a Wall
15. Rotational Equilibrium Beam / Shelf Against a Wall
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
An architect designs a window that opens as shown in the image. The window is 4.50 m long. It is kept in a horizontal position using a 7.00 m rope that hooks 6.0 m above the hinges. The maximum load of the rope is stated as 0.800 kN. Determine the greatest weight of the window that the rope can withstand without breaking.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
550 N
B
1280 N
C
1100 N
D
1830 N