15. Rotational Equilibrium
Beam / Shelf Against a Wall
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
A horizontal uniform rod of mass 2 kg is supported by a hinge on a barrier at one end and a light string at its other end as shown in the image. Find the i) horizontal (Px) and ii) vertical (Py) forces exerted by the hinge on the rod at the wall
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) Px = 9.8 N;
ii) Py = 26.9 N
B
i) Px = 9.8 N;
ii) Py = 28.7 N
C
i) Px = 26.9 N;
ii) Py = 9.8 N
D
i) Px = 26.9 N;
ii) Py = 28.7 N
