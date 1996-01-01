6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)
Forces in Connected Systems of Objects
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Three metallic blocks of mass 2.5 kg and three metallic chains each of mass 500 g are assembled, as shown. The chains are welded onto the metal blocks. The third chain is welded below the lowest block. An external force, Fext, accelerates the fabrication at 2.5 m/s2. Determine the tension at the top of chain 1.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
6.2 N
B
80 N
C
110 N
D
74 N
E
47 N
F
31 N