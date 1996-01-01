An 80 kg crate lies on a level bench. The static friction coefficient between the crate and the bench is 0.85. A cable with negligible mass is tied to the crate and directed through a massless and frictionless pulley at the edge of the bench. In an attempt to drag the crate on the bench, three 20 kg masses are tied to the other end of the cable. The crate is not dislodged. Determine the cable's tension at the point where it is tied to the crate.