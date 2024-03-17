11. Momentum & Impulse
Collisions & Motion (Momentum & Energy)
11. Momentum & Impulse Collisions & Motion (Momentum & Energy)
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Scientists have calculated that for a particular distant massive solid planet, every couple of million years, a 1.0-km-diameter planetoid crashes into it. One such planetoid having a density of 4300 kg per cubic meter, is moving toward the planet at a speed of 25 km/s. Assuming the planetoid to be spherical, evaluate the destructive energy that will be released after it collides with the planet.
Scientists have calculated that for a particular distant massive solid planet, every couple of million years, a 1.0-km-diameter planetoid crashes into it. One such planetoid having a density of 4300 kg per cubic meter, is moving toward the planet at a speed of 25 km/s. Assuming the planetoid to be spherical, evaluate the destructive energy that will be released after it collides with the planet.