11. Momentum & Impulse
11. Momentum & Impulse Collisions & Motion (Momentum & Energy)
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 4.1 x 105 kg satellite is heading toward another satellite in space. The former satellite's speed needs to be changed by 0.50 cm/s to avoid a collision. The thrusters onboard can exert a constant force of 3.2 N. Calculate the time for which this force must act on the former satellite to change its course sufficiently.
