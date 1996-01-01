8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Kepler's Third Law
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
A circular orbiting planet has been discovered around the star Zorion. The planet's orbital period around Zorion is 48 Earth years. The mass of Zorion is 1.8 times the mass of the sun. Determine the radius of the planet's orbit (rp) around Zorion, expressed as a multiple of the radius of Earth's orbit (re) around the sun.
Hint: Utilize Kepler's Third Law, to derive the radius of the planet's orbit.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
rp = 28 re
B
rp = 24 re
C
rp = 32 re
D
rp = 16 re