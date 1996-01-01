8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Kepler's Third Law
8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation Kepler's Third Law
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
An artificial satellite with a mass 'm' is in orbit around a distant planet Rubix of mass 4.5 x 1025 kg. The asteroid's orbital period around planet Rubix is 2 days. Determine the radius of its orbit.
An artificial satellite with a mass 'm' is in orbit around a distant planet Rubix of mass 4.5 x 1025 kg. The asteroid's orbital period around planet Rubix is 2 days. Determine the radius of its orbit.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
3.81 x 106 m
B
1.82 x 108 m
C
3.34 x 106 m
D
1.31 x 108 m