2. 1D Motion / Kinematics Intro to Acceleration
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
The velocity of a moving body is modeled by the equation vx = (t2 - 5t + 6) m/s, where t is in seconds. Determine the acceleration of the body at the points where the body reverses its direction.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
ax(2 s) = 1 m/s2
ax(3 s) = -1 m/s2
B
ax(1 s) = -3 m/s2
ax(5 s) = 5 m/s2
C
ax(2 s) = -1 m/s2
ax(3 s) = 1 m/s2
D
ax(1 s) = -5 m/s2
ax(5 s) = 3 m/s2
