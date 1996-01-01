2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Intro to Acceleration
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
The equation ax = 7•vx + 4 gives the acceleration of a body starting from rest. Determine an equation for the velocity of the body as a function of time.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
vx = 4/7(1 -.e7t)
B
vx = 4/7(1 - e-7t)
C
vx = 7/4(1 - e7t)
D
vx = 7/4(1 - e-7t)