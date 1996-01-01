3. Vectors
Adding Vectors by Components
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
Using the vectors M = 3i - 2j and N = -2i + 6j, give the result of O = M - 2N using magnitude and direction form.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
|O| = 15.7
θ = 63.4° below the positive x-axis.
B
|O| = 12.6
θ = 71.6° above the negative x-axis.
C
|O| = 9.03
θ = 63.4° below the positive x-axis.
D
|O| = 15.7
θ = 26.6° below the positive x-axis.
