3. Vectors
Adding Vectors by Components
3. Vectors Adding Vectors by Components
20PRACTICE PROBLEM
A toy has four forces acting on it. The unit of force used is Newton, N. The sum of forces on the toy is ΣF = Fa + Fb + Fc + Fd = 6.0 j N. Determine the values of Fb and Fc, expressing the result using components.
A toy has four forces acting on it. The unit of force used is Newton, N. The sum of forces on the toy is ΣF = Fa + Fb + Fc + Fd = 6.0 j N. Determine the values of Fb and Fc, expressing the result using components.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Fb = (-4.33 N)i
Fc = (-3.5 N)j
Fc = (-3.5 N)j
B
Fb = (4.33 N)i
Fc = (1.5 N)j
Fc = (1.5 N)j
C
Fb = (- 2.5 N)i
Fc = (3.33 N)j
Fc = (3.33 N)j
D
Fb = (4.33 N)i
Fc = (-1.0 N)j
Fc = (-1.0 N)j