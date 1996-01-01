35. Special Relativity
Inertial Reference Frames
161PRACTICE PROBLEM
Suppose an electron is moving at a velocity of 2.00 × 106 m/s and encounters a simple atom with energy levels at 2.50 eV, 5.00 eV, and 7.50 eV. Determine whether the electron can excite the atom to the n = 3 stationary state and the n = 4 stationary state.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The electron can excite the atom to n = 3 and n = 4 stationary states.
B
The electron can excite the atom to n = 3 state but not to n = 4 state.
C
The electron can neither excite to n = 3 state nor n = 4 state.
D
Cannot be determined.