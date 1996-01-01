35. Special Relativity
Inertial Reference Frames
35. Special Relativity Inertial Reference Frames
160PRACTICE PROBLEM
A particle wave function is ψ(y)= a√(5 - 2y2) in the limits -2 ≤ y ≤ 2 mm and zero for all other values of y. The unit of y is mm. Find the value of the normalization constant a.
A particle wave function is ψ(y)= a√(5 - 2y2) in the limits -2 ≤ y ≤ 2 mm and zero for all other values of y. The unit of y is mm. Find the value of the normalization constant a.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.25 mm-1/2
B
0.33 mm-1/2
C
2.0 mm-1/2
D
3.0 mm-1/2