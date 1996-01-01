3. Vectors
Adding Vectors by Components
3. Vectors Adding Vectors by Components
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
Given vector P, which has a length of 7.9 cm and points eastward, and vector Q , which has a length of 3.6 cm and points westward. Find the magnitude and direction of vector R , where R equals the sum of vectors P and Q .
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
magnitude = 11.5 cm, direction = west
B
magnitude = 4.3 cm, direction = west
C
magnitude = 11.5 cm, direction = east
D
magnitude = 4.3 cm, direction = east