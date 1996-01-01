3. Vectors
Adding Vectors by Components
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
For the vectors C and D in the figure, find the magnitude and direction (measured as a counterclockwise angle from the positive x-axis) of the vector sum C + D. The order in which vectors are added does not matter because vector addition is commutative.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Magnitude: 19.96 m; Direction: 186.30°
B
Magnitude: 29.69 m; Direction: 30.6°
C
Magnitude: 19.96 m; Direction: 30.6°
D
Magnitude: 29.69 m; Direction: 186.30°