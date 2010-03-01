8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Newton's Law of Gravity
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
In a celestial system, two massive entities with masses of 3 x 1028 kg and 7 x 1028 kg are positioned 3.4 x 1011 m apart from each other. Determine the speed of both entities in this system
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
v1 = 2.85 × 103 m/s, v2 = 2.23 × 103 m/s
B
v1 = 4.4 × 103 m/s, v2 = 1.33 × 103 m/s
C
v1 = 3.1 × 103 m/s, v2 = 1.33 × 103 m/s
D
v1 = 3.1 × 103 m/s, v3 = 2.85 × 103 m/s