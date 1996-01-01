20. Heat and Temperature
Linear Thermal Expansion
20. Heat and Temperature Linear Thermal Expansion
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
A steel telecommunication tower constructed during the winter is measured to have a height of 502 ft when the temperature is 13.0°C. During the summer, the length of the tower is found to have increased by 0.138 ft. Determine the temperature during summer. It may be necessary to assume that the tower and the surroundings are in thermal equilibrium.
A steel telecommunication tower constructed during the winter is measured to have a height of 502 ft when the temperature is 13.0°C. During the summer, the length of the tower is found to have increased by 0.138 ft. Determine the temperature during summer. It may be necessary to assume that the tower and the surroundings are in thermal equilibrium.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
9.9 °C
B
Extremely high
C
22.9 °C
D
35.9 °C
E
The question has an unrealistic result