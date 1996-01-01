10. Conservation of Energy
Springs & Elastic Potential Energy
10. Conservation of Energy Springs & Elastic Potential Energy
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
Elastic cords can be coupled to achieve a desired force constant. A single cord stretched by 200 mm (like a slingshot) launches a cube at 0.89 m/s through a frictionless bench. Three cords (identical to the first one) connected, as shown, are used to launch the same cube at the same stretching of 200 mm. Determine the cube's speed when launched from the combined cords.
Elastic cords can be coupled to achieve a desired force constant. A single cord stretched by 200 mm (like a slingshot) launches a cube at 0.89 m/s through a frictionless bench. Three cords (identical to the first one) connected, as shown, are used to launch the same cube at the same stretching of 200 mm. Determine the cube's speed when launched from the combined cords.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.55 m/s
B
17.3 m/s
C
6.93 m/s
D
0.516 m/s