23. The Second Law of Thermodynamics Heat Engines & PV Diagrams
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
A heat engine undergoes a cyclic process consisting of three steps: AB, BC, and CA. The engine utilizes 1 mol of helium as its working fluid. Calculate the net change in internal energy, the net work done by the engine, and the net heat exchanged by the engine during one cycle.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
ΔEth = 0 J ; W=30 J ; Q = 30 J
B
ΔEth =60 J ; W=120 J ; Q = -60 J
C
ΔEth =60 J ; W=60 J ; Q = 0 J
D
ΔEth = 0 J ; W=30 J ; Q = 60 J