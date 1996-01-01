23. The Second Law of Thermodynamics
Heat Engines & PV Diagrams
In a laboratory experiment, 0.300 moles of helium is used as the working fluid in a thermal engine. The helium undergoes an isothermal expansion from an initial volume of 2.50 × 10-3 m3 to 7.50 × 10-3m3 at a temperature of 400 K, followed by an isochoric cooling to 320 K, an isothermal compression to a volume of 2.50 × 10-3 m3, and finally, isochoric heating to a temperature of 400 K. Calculate i) the work done in one cycle and ii) the thermal efficiency of the engine.
i) 219 J; ii) 16 %
i) 876 J; ii) 16 %
i) 219 J; ii) 22%
i)1095 J; ii) 28%