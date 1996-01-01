24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Electric Field
27PRACTICE PROBLEM
Calculate the electric field's magnitude at the center point between two identical charged rings, each with a diameter of 5.0 cm and positioned 20 cm apart. The two rings face each other and hold a charge of 15 nC.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0 N/C
B
30 N/C
C
15 N/C
D
25 N/C