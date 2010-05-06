24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Electric Field
24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law Electric Field
26PRACTICE PROBLEM
Two charges are assembled as shown. Calculate the electric field magnitude and direction at point p. Give direction as a CCW angle measured from an x-axis.
Two charges are assembled as shown. Calculate the electric field magnitude and direction at point p. Give direction as a CCW angle measured from an x-axis.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
8.0 × 103 N/C directed 45° CCW from the positive x-axis.
B
8.0 × 103 N/C directed 90° CCW from the positive x-axis.
C
5.6 × 103 N/C directed 45° CCW from the positive x-axis.
D
5.6 × 103 N/C directed 90° CCW from the positive x-axis.