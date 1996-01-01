9. Work & Energy
Power
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
A motor pulls a 255 kg cart filled with crushed stone up rail bars inclined at 30 degrees at a uniform speed of 200 cm/s. The kinetic friction coefficient between the cart and the rail bars is 0.25. Determine the power output of the motor.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
4.95 kW
B
505 W
C
3.58 kW
D
365 W