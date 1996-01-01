12. Rotational Kinematics
Rotational Velocity & Acceleration
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
A vehicle is fitted with a tubeless, 1160 mm diameter tire. The vehicle is driven at a speed of 80 miles per hour. A repair strip used in puncture repair is visible at the outer edge (threaded area) of the tire. Determine the speed of the visible section of the repair strip when it is located at the bottom of the tire.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
35.8 m/s
B
61.7 m/s
C
0 m/s
D
17.9 m/s