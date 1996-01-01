12. Rotational Kinematics
12. Rotational Kinematics Rotational Velocity & Acceleration
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
A truck tire has a diameter of 1130 mm. The truck is driven at 62 km/h. Find the speed of a pebble stuck in the tire threads when it reaches the top of the tyre. Assume the pebble is located on the edge of the tyre.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
30.5 m/s
B
61.0 m/s
C
17.2 m/s
D
34.4 m/s